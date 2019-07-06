Fire fighters works to control the fire (Photo: VNA)

Berlin (VNA) – Trading activities at the Vietnamese Dong Xuan Centre in eastern Berlin, Germany, resumed on July 5 morning after a fire that burnt down a warehouse was put out.



The same day, a delegation of the Embassy of Vietnam in Germany led by Counsellor Dang Chung Thuy paid a visit to traders affected by the fire.



Even though the blaze was extinguished on July 4, fire fighters still remained at the scene to prevent a new one.



The fire resulted in no casualties but the case is a wake-up call for shop owners and workers.



A large area of the warehouse was burnt down, while its roofs collapsed and goods inside some containers nearby were damaged by the fire.



The centre has been working with local authorities and shop owners to investigate and determine the cause of the incident, as well as estimate losses.



Nguyen Van Hien, Chairman and CEO of the shopping centre, stressed that fire safety is the top priority at the market via daily examinations.



On July 4, the blaze broke out at a 5,000m2 warehouse of the Centre – a Vietnamese market in Berlin with smoke seen at a distance of several kilometres away.



The local rescue service reportedly received a call about the fire at around 12:00 (local time).



About 50 fine engines and 200 fire fighters were deployed to the site to control the blaze. It was extinguished after five hours.



According to preliminary information, the starting point of the fire is located in one of several containers placed next to a large warehouse, which contains footwear, cosmetics, apparels, and chemical products. -VNA