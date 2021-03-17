Culture - Sports Gold laminating recognised as national heritage Kieu Ky gold laminating craft village in Gia Lam district, Hanoi, has a history of about 300 years.Throughout the years, local people have retained their traditional profession with a craftsmanship process that requires ingenuity and sophistication.The craft has been recognised as one of eight national cultural heritages by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Culture - Sports Roller to become new sport in Vietnam The Skating Federation of Vietnam (SFV) has added roller sports as a member sport and agreed to rename itself the Skating and Roller Federation of Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese photographer wins award at international contest A photo by Vietnamese photographer Ninh Manh Thang has won a gold medal in the child category of the Three Country Grand Circuit 2020 international photo contest.