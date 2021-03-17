Vietnamese marksmen compete at world tournament in India
Vietnam’s shooting team has left for India to take part in the 2021 International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun), which is scheduled to take place in New Delhi from March 18 to 29.
The team, comprising three marksmen of Tran Quoc Cuong, Nguyen Dinh Thanh and Phan Xuan Chuyen, will compete at the men’s 10m air pistol.
The tournament is the final chance for Vietnamese marksmen to earn a berth at the Tokyo Olympic Games slated this July in Japan.
Of note, Cuong is currently ranked 17th in the world and will make it to the Olympics if he moves up by at least one spot.
Marksman Hoang Xuan Vinh made history by taking Vietnam’s first gold medal in the men’s 10m air pistol event and a silver in the men’s 50m slow fire pistol at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016./.