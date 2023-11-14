Vietnamese martial art recognised as intangible cultural heritage
Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung signed a decision on November 10 recognising Vovinam, a traditional Vietnamese martial art, as a national intangible cultural heritage.
Vovinam was first introduced by martial artist Nguyen Loc in 1938 in Hanoi.
Through nearly a century of development, it now has presence in over 70 countries and territories.
It has also been part of the South East Asian Games as an official category for competition, most recently at the 31st and 32nd SEA Games in Vietnam and Cambodia, respectively./.