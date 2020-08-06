Culture - Sports Vietnam life through lens of female photographers The beauty of Vietnamese land and people vividly reflected through the lens of female photographers in Ho Chi Minh City over the past five years are on display at the exhibition themed “Homeland through the lens of female photographers”.

Culture - Sports National team’s defender Van Hau returns to Vietnam National team’s defender Doan Van Hau finally returned to Vietnam after 11 months on loan at SC Heerenveen in the Netherlands from Hanoi FC.