Vietnamese medical experts lauded in COVID-19 fight in Laos
Lao Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune (centre) and officials pose for a group photo with Vietnamese medical experts. (Photo: VNA)
Vientiane (VNA) – Lao Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune on May 23 highly valued the timely and effective support of the Vietnamese Party, State and people to his country in the COVID-19 fight.
He was speaking at a ceremony held by the Lao health ministry in Vientiane to honour Vietnamese health experts who have been sent to help the neighbouring country combat the pandemic.
Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune, who is also Chairman of the National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, described the assistance as a vivid demonstration of the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and peoples.
He lauded the achievements the Vietnamese medical experts gained during the past more than 10 days in Laos, saying with their assistance, Laos has been able to better curb the pandemic spread and reduce COVID-19 cases.
The Deputy PM expressed his belief that the bilateral relationship will further prosper in the time ahead.
At the ceremony, Lao Minister of Health Bounpheng Phoummalaysith presented certificates of merit to the Vietnamese experts in recognition of their contributions to the pandemic fight in Laos.
The ministry on May 23 reported 19 new cases, including four locally-transmitted infections, pushing the national tally to 1,801. The number of recoveries stands at 1,074, while there are two fatalities./.