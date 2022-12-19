Culture - Sports Hoi An ready for year-end festival ​ Closing out the National Tourism Year 2022, Hoi An ancient town in Quang Nam province is set to host a range of unique cultural and tourism activities.

Culture - Sports Film project on Southern culture begins Filming for Dat Rung Phuong Nam (Southern Land), a film on southern history and culture by blockbuster director Nguyen Quang Dung, has begun in HCM City.

Culture - Sports Vietnam – RoK culture exchange takes place in Da Nang A culture exchange programme to celebrate the 30th founding anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) (December 22, 1992 – 2022) was held at the Vietnam-Korea University of Information and Communication Technology (VKU), Da Nang University, on December 19.