Vietnamese midfielder named among top players at SEA Games
Vietnamese star midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai is named among the top six footballers who are set to shine at the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines by the prestigious sport website FOX Sports Asia.
Vietnamese star midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai – (Photo tienphong.vn)
“22-year-old Hai will skipper Park Hang-seo’s Vietnam at the SEA Games and nothing less than a gold medal will be on the minds of the travelling squadron that is brimming with young talent,” the sport website said.
Hai helped Hanoi FC reach the Inter-Zone Play-Off Final of the AFC Cup 2019 this season and was also instrumental in the nation’s quarter final appearance at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 earlier in the year.
“Being the more experienced and most talented individual in the group, he will now be expected to inspire his teammates as they go in search for their first-ever SEA Games gold in men’s football,” the website added.
Making up the rest of the list FOX Sports Asia have included Supachok Sarachat of Thailand, Luqman Hakim of Malaysia, Stephan Schrock of the Philippines, Muhammad Rafli of Indonesia, and Faris Ramli of Singapore.
Vietnam got off to a flying start on November 25 as they crushed Brunei 6-0 in the opening match of Group B
Hai, who is the captain of the Vietnamese team, did not play in the first match./.