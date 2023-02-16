Vietnamese military rescue force discovers earthquake victim points in Turkey
Two search and rescue teams from the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) on February 15 discovered three locations of victims of the recent devastating earthquake in Hatay province, one of the localities hardest hit by the disaster in Turkey.
Vietnamese teams perform search and rescue activities in (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Two search and rescue teams from the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) have discovered three locations of victims of the recent devastating earthquake in Hatay province, one of the localities hardest hit by the disaster in Turkey.
The teams, comprising engineers, sniffer dogs, and military doctors, searched eight points in Hatay’s capital city of Antakya where they located three points with victims buried under debris.
Two points with dead victims were found by Team No.1, and was handed over to the local heavy-duty rescue force.
The Vietnamese teams comprises engineers, sniffer dogs, and military doctors (Photo: VNA)Meanwhile, Team No.2 coordinated with their peers from Bahrain to reach the deepest and toughest area in the locality, where they discovered signs of human in the rubble of a household.
The 76-strong rescue teams of the VPA, along with 35 tonnes of cargo, departed for Turkey on February 12 night to assist the country in recovery efforts following the devastating earthquakes.
According to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, more than 6,400 buildings in the country collapsed after the two earthquakes and more than 430 aftershocks. Some 8,300 international personnel have joined search and rescue operations in the country./.