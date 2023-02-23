Politics Embassy celebrates 73rd anniversary of Vietnam-China diplomatic ties The Vietnamese Embassy in China on February 23 held a ceremony to mark the 73rd anniversary of the Vietnam-China diplomatic relations with the participation of Vietnamese expatriates, and Chinese officials, businessmen, experts and reporters.

Politics NA Chairman welcomes European Parliament’s official National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hailed the European Union as a top important partner in Vietnam’s foreign policy during a reception in Hanoi on February 23 for Chair of the European Parliament (EP)’s Committee on Foreign Affairs David McAllister.

Politics Ministry values international cooperation in defence-security Politburo member and Minister of Public Security To Lam received visiting Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Samuel Fringant of the French-based DCI Group on February 23 in Hanoi.

Politics Leaders offer greetings to Brunei on National Day Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 23 sent greetings to Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei on the occasion of the country’s 39th National Day (February 23, 1984-2023).