Society Quang Tri conducts peak crackdown on IUU fishing The central province of Quang Tri is conducting a peak crackdown on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing from now to May, in Vietnam’s common efforts to get the “yellow card” warning issued by the European Commission (EC) removed.

Society Vietnam General Confederation of Labour keen on deepening ties with ILO The Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) has always been interested in promoting the friendship and partnership with international labour organisations, especially the United Nations’ members such as the International Labour Organisation (ILO), stated VGCL President Nguyen Dinh Khang.

Society VPA team presents earthquake relief to Turkey The rescue team of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) presented nearly 25 tonnes of relief to Turkey on February 21 to help with the settlement of earthquake aftermath.

Travel Ho Chi Minh City ranks second in Asia’s top 10 best street food cities Canadian travel magazine The Travel has listed the southern metropolis Ho Chi Minh City among the top 10 Asian cities that can be considered a dream for every street food lover.