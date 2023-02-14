A team from the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) has begun search and rescue efforts in Haci Omer Alpagot commune, Antakya city, Hatay province of Turkey, after their arrival in the locality on February 14. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A team from the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) has immediately begun search and rescue efforts in Haci Omer Alpagot commune, Antakya city, Hatay province of Turkey, after their arrival in the locality in the afternoon of February 14.

According to Vietnam Defense Television reporters accompanying the team, the team is sending small groups to conduct reconnaissance in the area. Once they detect any signals of survivors that needed to be rescued, they will immediately report to the commander who will dispatch forces to the scene and take necessary measures. Military medical forces will be ready to provide first aid in case of need. They are also ready to move victims out of the scene if required and hand them over to local authorities.

The VPA force carries out search and rescue efforts in Hatay province of Turkey. (Photo: VNA)

Hatay is one of the provinces that was severely affected by the February 6 earthquake in Turkey. According to Turkey's disaster management agency, more than 6,400 buildings have collapsed as a result of two major earthquakes and more than 430 aftershocks.

More than 32,000 Turks are taking part in rescue operations in cold weather, while millions need aid. The rescue work also has the participation of about 8,300 international rescuers, including those from Vietnam./.