Politics HCM City ready to host Vietnam-China diplomatic ties anniversary Ho Chi Minh City is ready to host activities marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam – China diplomatic relations, thus making practical contributions to the development of the bilateral ties, a leading official of the city said on December 6.

Politics Thailand’s National Day marked in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a get-together in the city on December 6 to celebrate the 92nd National Day of Thailand (December 5).

Politics Vietnam backs Francophone community’s efforts for world peace Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh has affirmed that Vietnam supports and wants to contribute to the Francophone community’s efforts to promote peace, stability and development in the world and the Francophone community in particular.

Politics Communist Party of Vietnam delegation visits Japan A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Nguyen Xuan Thang, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee (CPVCC), held working sessions with Japanese officials on December 5 and 6.