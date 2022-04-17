Vietnamese mission in Geneva joins Lao counterparts on Bunpimany festival
Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva has extended best wishes to her Lao counterpart Ambassador Latsamy Keomany, his spouse and staff on Bunpimay, the traditional New Year of Laos.
Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva (in red) extends best wishes to her Lao counterpart Ambassador Latsamy Keomany, his spouse and staff on Bunpimay, the traditional New Year of Laos. (Photo: VNA)
Mai congratulated Laos on what it achieved in the past year, saying under the leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party(LPRP), the neighbouring country will surmount all hardships to reap even many more fruits in the renewal process and to successfully realise the Resolution of the 11th LPRP Congress and the 9th Five-Year National Socio-Economic Development Plan.
She highlighted the pride-worthy long-standing friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and Laos which has been growing constantly and proved practical and effective in various fields, contributing to the national construction and safeguarding in each country, for the regional and global peace, stability, cooperation and development.
Mai underscored that the two missions will continue closely coordinating and supporting each other at multilateral forums to not only strengthen the bilateral relations but also promote the solidarity and cooperation within the ASEAN Community.
The diplomat also pledged that the two sides will together focus on the celebrations of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship and Solidarity Year 2022, as well as the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Laos (September 5, 1962 - 2022) and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 - 2022).
Expressing his heartfelt gratitude towards the Vietnamese mission, Ambassador Keomany said the close brotherhood between the two countries is exceptional when it comes to an international relation.
He emphasised the importance of the relations between the two Parties, States and peoples, saying the two missions in Geneva will work to further reinforce the traditional ties./.