Politics Vietnamese, Belarusian foreign ministers hold phone talks Foreign minister Bui Thanh Son and his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei discussed bilateral relations in the context of the two countries celebrating 30 years of diplomatic ties during their phone talks on April 15.

Politics Vietnam, France eye stronger defence ties Defence Minister General Phan Van Giang said his belief that the Vietnam-France defence ties will further develop in the time ahead, during his reception for Alice Guitton, Director General for International Relations and Strategy at the French Ministry of the Armed Forces, in Hanoi on April 15.

Politics Party General Secretary congratulates leader of Hungarian Civic Alliance General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a letter of congratulations to Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary and head of the Hungarian Civic Alliance (FIDESZ).

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese border forces step up cooperation in law enforcement Border guards of the northern province of Lao Cai and Hekou border management force of China’s Yunnan province discussed measures to intensify cooperation in law enforcement in the border areas during their talks on April 15.