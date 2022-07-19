Culture - Sports Lao Culture Week in Vietnam opens The Lao Culture Week in Vietnam kicked off with special performances by the Lao national art troupe in Hanoi on July 18.

Culture - Sports Hue Hip-hop Festival 2022 slated for late July The Thua Thien-Hue Tourism Department announced on July 15 that the Hue Hip-hop Festival 2022 will be held at 3/2 Park in Hue City on July 23 - 24.