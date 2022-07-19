Vietnamese model crowned Mr Supranational Asia 2022
Dat Kyo was named in the Top 10 finalists and won the title of Mister Supranational Asia 2022. (Photo courtesy of Mister Supranational 2022)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - A Vietnamese model was named Mr Supranational Asia 2022, which concluded recently in Poland.
Competing against other 33 contestants from around the globe in various competitions such as introducing the national flags, demonstrating a muscular body and wearing a gentleman's suit, Vietnamese contestant Bui Xuan Dat, alias Dat Kyo, was named in the Top 10 finalists and won the title of Mr Supranational Asia 2022.
Dat expressed his gratitude to the audience: "At this moment, I am thrilled to have overcome many difficulties to complete everything. I’m lucky to receive great energy every day from the cheers of the audience at home and friends worldwide. I want to thank everyone for their love.”
Luis Daniel Galvez of Cuba was hailed Mr Supranational 2022. The first, second, third and fourth runner-up titles were presented to representatives of Indonesia, Greece, Mexico and Puerto Rico, respectively.
Previously, Minh Tu and Ngoc Chau won the Miss Supranational Asia award in 2018 and 2019. Dat Kyo was the first Vietnamese representative to win Mr Supranational Asia.
The 26-year-old stands 1.84 metres tall and graduated from Hung Yen University of Technology and Education.
Previously, he was the winner of the Vietnam Fitness Model 2019. He has taken part in several television game shows.
Mr Supranational was first held in December 2016 in Poland, attracting 36 contestants worldwide. Mexican Diego Garcy was named the first-ever winner of the male pageant./.