Quy is a writer and director who studied screenwriting at the Hanoi Academy of Theater and Cinema. She writes scripts for films as well as television. Her film at the festival is an observation of the female director about burial rituals in villages and cities.

According to the organizers, due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the festival begins with the opening ceremony on February 10 at the Berlinale Palast. Then, the films participating in the festival will be presented to the public in different cinemas in Berlin from February 10 to 16.

Founded in 1951, Berlinale is one of the three oldest and most prestigious international film festivals in the world, along with France's Cannes Film Festival and Italy's Venice Film Festival./.

VNA