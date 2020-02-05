Vietnamese movie screened in Saudi Arabia
Vietnamese movie “Cha cong con” (Father and Son) directed by Luong Dinh Dung is being screened in Saudi Arabia throughout February.
A scene in the movie (Photo: VNA)
The film is on show at the King Abdulaziz Centre for World Culture (Ithra), which was named among the world’s 100 greatest places by Time magazine in 2018.
“Father and Son” tells the story of a little boy named Ca who dreams of touching the clouds and of visiting fairytale lands. However, he suffers from an incurable disease so his blind father whisks him away to see everything he wishes before he dies.
According to the film’s producer, it will be screened in eight other countries this year./.
