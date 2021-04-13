Vietnamese movie wins international awards
Vietnamese movie “Invisible Love” (Tinh yeu vo hinh), produced by Vietnam Feature Film Studio 1 and Hong Nhat Culture Company, has won five awards at recent international film festivals.
At the US IndieFEST Film Awards, the movie was honoured with the Award of Merit and the Award of Excellence.
The film also won the "Best Narrative Feature Film" and "Best International Collaboration" awards at the 2021 Paris International Film Festival, which honours independent studios. Meanwhile, actress Hoang Thi Bich Phuong has won the best actress award for her role in the film.
The movie tells the tale of a beautiful and strong-willed Vietnamese nurse Nguyen Thi Hoa (starring Phuong) in the 1930s who faces various ups and downs, and sorrows. It is the first one that the young actress has ever starred in.
The film was co-directed by Xiang Guo of China and Nguyen Minh Phuong, with Bill Einreinhofer being its executive producer.
Last year, Hoang Thi Bich Phuong played a role in a feature entitled “Along the sea” jointly produced by Japan and Vietnam, which bagged an award for Best Film dealing with Human Trafficking Issues at the 2020 Cairo International Film Festival./.