Culture - Sports Mexican painter Diego Rodarte’s paintings exhibited in HCM City The Embassy of Mexico in Vietnam and the Museum of Fine Arts of Ho Chi Minh City on March 7 opened an exhibition that displays paintings by Mexico's well-known painter Diego Rodarte.

Culture - Sports U20 Vietnam not heading for a draw with Iran: Coach The Vietnamese U20 football team, with 6 points after having beat Qatar and Australia, is currently in a favourable position to win a berth in the quarter-finals of the 2023 U20 Asia Cup, as it needs only one more point to become the top team in Group B.

Culture - Sports American food blogger with love for Vietnamese street food A passion for street food has inspired American actress Corrin Carlson to become a food blogger giving reviews about food, restaurants, travel, and daily life during her three-year stay in Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Bamboo damselfly - A unique souvenir of Vietnam Artisans from the Thach Xa craft village in Hanoi’s Thach That district use their dexterity and creativity to make unique bamboo damselflies that can perch anywhere thanks to gravity.