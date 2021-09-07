Vietnamese NA Chairman receives leaders of Austrian businesses
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue received leaders of IMC University of Applied Sciences Krems (IMC Krems), Weforyou Group, and Christof Systems under Christof Industries Group as well as representatives of the Vietnamese community in Vienna on September 6 as part of his trip to Austria to attend the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5).
Receiving representatives of IMC Krems, a private university of Austria with many cooperation activities with Vietnamese universities, Hue highly valued its collaboration with Vietnamese education and training establishments.
He expressed his hope that IMC Krems will continue to strengthen cooperation with Vietnamese universities to train human resources in sectors in which Vietnam has demand such as business, digitalisation and technique, health care, and science-technology.
Meeting with Managing Director of Christof Systems Wolfgang Nestler, the Vietnamese leader lauded the company's solutions and products in treating waste, especially medical waste, underlining Vietnam’s interest in medical waste treatment solutions.
He proposed the firm work with relevant agencies of Vietnam to receive guidelines on taking part in waste treatment projects at health care facilities of the country.
Christof Systems, a waste treatment solution provider with revenue of over 394 million USD in 2020, is supplying services to some Vietnamese partners in the 2000-2006 period.
On the occasion, Weforyou Group presented 30,000 N95 medical masks and 10,000 COVID-19 test kits to Vietnam.
Hue thanked Weforyou for the gifts, expressing his hope that the group will coordinate with the Vietnamese Embassy in Austria as well as relevant agencies to implement its projects in Vietnam, including considering the possibility of investment in medical supplies production in Vietnam in the future.
The NA Chairman hoped Austrian enterprises and partners will support Vietnam in medical equipment serving pandemic prevention and control, while assisting Vietnam in speeding up vaccinations against COVID-19.
Also on September 6, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) Le Minh Hoan visited BIOMIN Research Center (BRC) in Tulln near Vienna.
The centre, run by DSM Group, is a world leading research facility on animal nutrition. It has made its presence in Vietnam since 1995 and invested in agricultural research centres in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Duong with total capital of over 30 million USD.
In a meeting with Martin Eichtinger, Lower Austrian State Government Member responsible for housing, labor and international relations and leaders of the centre, Hoan said that Vietnam keens on cooperating with world leading firms to shorten the development gap in agriculture with the world, thus switching to an agriculture sector with a high ratio of knowledge, science and technology, especially biotechnology, dealing with problems caused by climate change.
Franz Waxenecker, Managing Director of BIOMIN, said that Vietnamese farmers are facing many challenges in breeding, including issues in improving the health and productivity of livestock by using natural and environmentally-friendly products to reduce independence on antibiotics.
Since 1995, BIOMIN has sought solutions for agricultural and animal nutrition to help Vietnamese farmers deal with the issues, he noted./.