Business Australia, Vietnam strive to finalise enhanced economic cooperation strategy Officials of Australia and Vietnam are working hard to be able to finalise the Enhanced Economic Engagement Strategy, which aims to beef up the bilateral economic ties, in late September, according to Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan.

Business Reference exchange rate down 4 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,102 VND/USD on September 7, down 4 VND from the previous day.

Business Mooncake makers face unprecedented difficulties There is more than half a month to Mid-Autumn Festival, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many cities and provinces, including Hanoi, have implemented social distancing, so there are no shops selling traditional mooncakes on the streets.