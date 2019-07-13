Beijing (VNA) - Chairwoman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping in Beijing on July 12, as part of her official visit to the country.
The two leaders confirmed they would coordinate to guide the two countries to promote people-to-people exchange, particularly between young generations, and continue upholding the cooperation results to further develop the friendship between China and Vietnam in a sustainable way.
The Chinese leader proposed localities of China and Vietnam to seek measures and coordinate to promote their cooperation.
Chairwoman Ngan proposed the governments of the two countries to intensify guidance on the implementation of high-level agreements reached between the two sides and foster the cooperation between Vietnam and China more effectively in all fields.
The two sides need to apply measures to help develop bilateral trade stably and sustainably, she said.
The Chairwoman proposed China continues creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese products to be exported to China.
Chairwoman Ngan said she wished the top Chinese leader would guide relevant sectors and ministries of China to work with Vietnam to implement consensus reached by leaders of the two Parties and the two countries to continue developing the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.
She said Vietnam is ready to join hands with China in the settlement of the East Sea issue, creating a foundation for the sustainable and stable development of the relations between the two countries.
The two sides should continue to strictly observe the agreement on basic principles guiding the settlement of sea-related issues reached by high-ranking leaders of the two countries while persistently addressing the East Sea issue through peaceful measures based on mutual respect and in line with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982; well handle matters related to the fishing and activities of fishermen; maintain peace and stability in the East Sea; speed up the delimitation and cooperation for mutual development in accordance with the agreed roadmap and strive to make breakthroughs in the negotiations on the delimitation of waters off the mouth of the Tonkin Gulf in 2020, the top legislator said.
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan meets with Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping (Source: VNA)
The Chinese leader said as China and Vietnam are neighbours and have the same ideology so the two nations will coordinate together based on the constructive spirit.
The two countries should make every effort to further promote cooperation while restraining and control differences, he said.
The Chinese leader said China would be willing to cooperate with Vietnam in the field of economy and hoped that there would be some models of economic cooperation between the two countries in the future.
He spoke highly of the socio-economic development of Vietnam and expressed his delight that Vietnam had developed fine relations with other countries in the world as well as appreciated the position of Vietnam in the international arena.
Party General Secretary and President Xi highly evaluated the cooperation between the two legislatures, saying that the partnership contribute greatly to the enhancement and deepening of China-Vietnam relations.
The Chinese leader took this occasion to express his thanks to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President Nguyen Phu Trong for his support to the Chinese candidate for the post of Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations. He also stressed that China backs Vietnam in its capacity as Chair of ASEAN in 2020.
He also conveyed regards to Party General Secretary and President Trong and extended an invitation to the top Vietnamese leader to visit China.
Chairwoman thanked China for its support for Vietnam’s candidacy for a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council in the 2020-2021 term and expected that China will back Vietnam’s efforts to successfully take over the role.
On behalf of Vietnamese Party and State leaders, Chairwoman Ngan invited Party General Secretary and President Xi and other senior leaders of China to soon visit Vietnam. The top Chinese leader said he wants to re-visit Vietnam at a suitable time.-VNA