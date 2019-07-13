NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (left) meets with Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping (Source: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) - Chairwoman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping in Beijing on July 12, as part of her official visit to the country.



The two leaders confirmed they would coordinate to guide the two countries to promote people-to-people exchange, particularly between young generations, and continue upholding the cooperation results to further develop the friendship between China and Vietnam in a sustainable way.



The Chinese leader proposed localities of China and Vietnam to seek measures and coordinate to promote their cooperation.



Chairwoman Ngan proposed the governments of the two countries to intensify guidance on the implementation of high-level agreements reached between the two sides and foster the cooperation between Vietnam and China more effectively in all fields.



The two sides need to apply measures to help develop bilateral trade stably and sustainably, she said.



The Chairwoman proposed China continues creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese products to be exported to China.



Chairwoman Ngan said she wished the top Chinese leader would guide relevant sectors and ministries of China to work with Vietnam to implement consensus reached by leaders of the two Parties and the two countries to continue developing the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.



She said Vietnam is ready to join hands with China in the settlement of the East Sea issue, creating a foundation for the sustainable and stable development of the relations between the two countries.



The two sides should continue to strictly observe the agreement on basic principles guiding the settlement of sea-related issues reached by high-ranking leaders of the two countries while persistently addressing the East Sea issue through peaceful measures based on mutual respect and in line with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982; well handle matters related to the fishing and activities of fishermen; maintain peace and stability in the East Sea; speed up the delimitation and cooperation for mutual development in accordance with the agreed roadmap and strive to make breakthroughs in the negotiations on the delimitation of waters off the mouth of the Tonkin Gulf in 2020, the top legislator said.