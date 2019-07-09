Chairwoman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (L) and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Zhou Naixiang (Photo: VNA)

Businesses from Suzhou city in the Chinese province of Jiangsu want to step up cooperation with Vietnam - a fast growing economy, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Zhou Naixiang said at a meeting with Chairwoman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on July 9.Zhou said trade between Vietnamese localities and Suzhou reached 8.5 billion USD in 2018, a year-on-year rise of 28.9 percent. The bilateral trade in the first five months of 2019 was 3.4 billion USD, he said.The Chinese city now has 50 investment projects in the fields of garment-textiles and plastic products in Vietnam, Zhou said.He expressed his belief that Chairwoman Ngan’s ongoing official visit to China will contribute to promoting the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.Chairwoman Ngan said she was expressed at the fact that Suzhou has been leading Jiangsu in terms of economic development for many consecutive years and was ranked seventh in China in terms of regional gross domestic product in 2018.The NA Chairwoman also showed her delight at the positive, healthy and stable development in Vietnam-China relations over the past time with regular high-level visits and meetings.New strides have been seen in economic, trade and investment cooperation, while exchanges between Vietnamese and Chinese localities, including Jiangsu and Suzhou have been promoted, she said.The top legislator added that Vietnam attaches great importance to developing the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China in a stable and sustainable manner as well as increasing exchanges and cooperation between Vietnamese and Chinese localities.Vietnam will create the best conditions for foreign businesses to make investment in the country, she affirmed.-VNA