Vietnamese NA co-sponsors AIPA resolution on digital transformation
The Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) delegation has been approved to co-sponsor a draft resolution on enhancing digital transformation for comprehensive social protection as part of the ongoing 43rd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43) in Cambodia on November 22.
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) delegation has been approved to co-sponsor a draft resolution on enhancing digital transformation for comprehensive social protection as part of the ongoing 43rd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43) in Cambodia on November 22.
The document proposed by the host Cambodia was also co-sponsored by the Philippines. It was among draft resolutions tabled by the AIPA Committee on Social Matters at the session on the day.
Vietnam recommended adding four points to the paper, three of which were agreed by other delegations. The recommendations included encouraging member parliaments to speed up comprehensive, inclusive, and sustainable digital transformation processes prioritising the application in social welfare and disease prevention. They also covered increasing digital access for mountainous, ethnic, and remote areas, and monitoring related activities in the field of social protection and welfare serving policy transparency.
Vietnam and other nations anonymously agreed to a draft resolution on a report by the AIPA Advisory Council on Dangerous Drugs without any supplements and amendments.
Participants also basically agreed with a draft resolution on strengthening social health protection to address challenges in ASEAN proposed by Thailand, with Vietnam making three recommendations, which were approved by the assembly.
Vietnam said it is necessary to build a system of social security policies that cover the entire population, targeting disadvantaged groups. In the immediate future, it is necessary to research and propose mechanisms and policies to support disadvantaged groups to help them overcome difficulties after the pandemic.
The majority of proposals made at the meeting were approved and included in the final resolution of the committee.
At the end of the meeting, the resolutions were adopted with high consensus./.