Politics Vietnam hosts World Peace Council’s assembly The 22nd Assembly of the World Peace Council is taking place in Vietnam. The opening ceremony of the assembly was held on November 22.

Politics International conference highlights Vietnam-Laos border of peace, cooperation The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) co-held their 7th international conference on the nations’ border of peace, friendship, and cooperation for mutual development in Laos’ Savannakhet province on November 22.

Politics Top Lao leader receives Vietnamese Party official Chief of Office of the Party Central Committee Le Minh Hung was received by Lao Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane on November 22 within the framework of his two-day working visit starting November 21.

Politics NA leader visits Cambodia’s Kampong Thom province National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visited Kampong Thom province on November 22 during his ongoing trip to Cambodia for an official visit to the neighbouring country and to attend the 43rd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43).