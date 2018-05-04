NA Vice Chairman Uong Chu Luu (R) meets Deputy Speaker of the Romanian Senate Claudiu Manda (Source: VNA)

Bucharest (VNA) – A high-level delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly led by its Vice Chairman Uong Chu Luu is paying a working visit to Romania in order to intensify the traditional friendship between the two legislatures and enhance coordination at multilateral forums.



During his talks on May 3 with Carmen-Ileana Mihalcescu, Vice-Chairwoman of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of Romania, Luu affirmed Vietnam’s policy of developing relations with its traditional friends in the central and eastern Europe, including Romania.



He appreciated the effective coordination and mutual support between the two countries in the international arena, especially within the framework of the United Nations, while asking Romania to continue backing Vietnam’s candidacy for a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council for 2020-2021.



Regarding cooperation between the two legislative bodies, Luu stated that the ties have developed continuously, contributing greatly to the Vietnam-Romania relations.



He suggested stepping up the exchange of delegations at all levels to share information and experience in legislative affairs, and exchange opinions about issues of mutual concern.



In terms of economics and trade, the Vietnamese lawmaker stressed that although two-way trade enjoys growth of 10-15 percent a year, the bilateral economic cooperation has yet to meet both sides’ expectations and potential.



He urged Romania to soon open a trade and investment representative office in Ho Chi Minh City so as to boost bilateral collaboration in the fields that Romania has strengths, including pharmaceuticals, oil and gas equipment, shipbuilding, and railway.



He also requested Romania to help speed up the European Union’s signing of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).



The Vietnamese NA Vice Chairman took the occasion to thank Romania for training thousands of Vietnamese experts in different aspects, and currently providing 10 scholarships a year for Vietnamese students.



He expressed his gratitude for Romania’s facilitation of integration into the host society of the Vietnamese community.



Mentioning Romania’s intention to recruit 2,000 Vietnamese labourers in 2018, Luu said that there is good potential for bilateral partnership in labour as Vietnam has a skilled and hardworking workforce who will meet the Romanian market’s requirements.



For her part, Mihalcescu affirmed that Vietnam is an important partner and market of Romania in Asia.



Welcoming activities of the inter-governmental committees, she suggested the two countries strengthen cooperation in energy, oil and gas exploitation, power, industry, infrastructure, health, defence industry, agriculture and banking.



Romania and Vietnam should maintain close coordination and mutual support at regional and regional forums, particularly the UN Security Council, she stated, adding that Romania backs the early signing of the EVFTA between the EU and Vietnam.



At the talks with Deputy Speaker of the Senate Claudiu Manda, the Vietnamese NA Vice Chairman hailed Romania’s socio-economic development achievements and its integration into the European Union.



Claudiu Manda suggested the two sides discuss specific measures to intensify multi-faceted cooperation, while affirming that the Romanian Senate supports the promotion of bilateral economic ties.



He affirmed that Vietnam holds a specially important role for Romania in Southeast Asia.



Earlier, the Vietnamese legislator had meetings with the heads of the Chamber of Deputies’ Committee for Legal Matters, Discipline, and Immunities and the Romania-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group.-VNA