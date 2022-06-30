Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman meets with British officials
Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue on June 30 had a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab as part of his official visit to the UK.
Raab said Hue’s visit was of significance as it contributes to promoting the UK-Vietnam strategic partnership, especially legislative ties between the two countries.
He spoke highly of Vietnam’s increasing role and position in the region and the world at large, stressing that the UK wants to boost cooperation with Vietnam in various spheres, especially economy, trade, investment, national defence, security, education, justice and climate change response.
For his part, Hue affirmed the importance Vietnam attaches to the bilateral relationship, and emphasised that the Vietnam-UK strategic partnership is developing strongly in various fields and at different levels.
The two sides shared the view that the relationship is now at an all-time high, and there still remains huge room for the two countries to advance it, especially at the time when Vietnam and the UK have become strategic partners, signed a free trade agreement, and established many effective cooperation mechanisms, both bilateral and multilateral.
The political and diplomatic ties are also thriving in all channels, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they said, agreeing to maintain the existing cooperation mechanisms.
For economic, trade and investment links, they said the results have yet to match potential and expectations of both sides, and held that the two countries should better optimise incentives of the bilateral trade deal to boost the economic ties after COVID-19, and cope with challenges regarding supply chains, and energy and food security.
Hue suggested the two sides create conditions for British firms to expand investment in Vietnam, especially in green finance, pharmacy, health care, digital technology, education, start-up, innovation, infrastructure building, and clean energy.
The NA Chairman also called on the British government to further support the Vietnamese community in the host country.
Raab thanked Vietnam for its support to the UK to become a dialogue partner of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and asked for Vietnam’s support to soon join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).
Lauding the UK’s role in the successful organisation of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) last year, Hue called on developed countries and international organisations to help Vietnam with green finance, technology, renewable energy development and personnel training to achieve the commitments at the conference.
He also called for British investments in association with climate change response in Vietnam.
The Vietnamese NA backs the government and will work to enhance its role and integrate the commitments into local laws to soon fulfill the set targets, the leader noted.
Applauding the signing of a letter of intent on the signing of a new memorandum of understanding on cooperation in legal and judicial issues, by the Vietnamese Ministry of Justice and its British counterpart within the framework of the visit, Hue such collaboration creates a legal framework for partnerships in other areas.
The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of shared concern, and emphasised the significance of law observance, saying all countries must follow basic principles of international law and the UN Charter.
Sea-related issues should be addressed on the basis of international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), they said.
On this occasion, Hue asked Raab to convey Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's invitation to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to visit Vietnam.
Also on June 30, the NA Chairman met with Home Secretary Priti Patel who lauded efforts by Vietnamese and British agencies in the signing of a memorandum of understanding on money laundering prevention and control.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (right) and the UK's Home Secretary Priti Patel. (Photo: VNA)Hue spoke highly of the UK’s support to many countries, including Vietnam, in the fight against money laundering and terrorism.
Patel expressed her belief that Hue’s visit will promote not only the bilateral legislative ties but also cooperation in economy, trade and finance, including the combat against financial and money laundering crimes, and illegal migrants.
They said Vietnam and the UK should cooperate in handling common challenges like traditional security challenges and transnational crimes.
The UK side pledged to continue its assistance to Vietnam in technology and training.
On this occasion, Hue witnessed the exchange of a memorandum of understanding on money laundering prevention and control between Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam and Patel./.