Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue (left) on June 30 had a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab as part of his official visit to the UK. (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (right) and the UK's Home Secretary Priti Patel. (Photo: VNA)

Hue spoke highly of the UK’s support to many countries, including Vietnam, in the fight against money laundering and terrorism.Patel expressed her belief that Hue’s visit will promote not only the bilateral legislative ties but also cooperation in economy, trade and finance, including the combat against financial and money laundering crimes, and illegal migrants.They said Vietnam and the UK should cooperate in handling common challenges like traditional security challenges and transnational crimes.The UK side pledged to continue its assistance to Vietnam in technology and training.On this occasion, Hue witnessed the exchange of a memorandum of understanding on money laundering prevention and control between Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam and Patel./.