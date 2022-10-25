The “Recognition of Quality Improvement” certification is awarded to organisations that demonstrate a significant improvement in rating results based on an improvement in average rank.



In order to improve its results in the QS world university rankings, an institution needs to not only improve against itself, but also demonstrate improvement compared to other ranked institutions, with regards to the criteria of reputation, research prestige and ability to attract and retain international students and staff, among others.



In recent years, the Vietnam National University- Hanoi has maintained its position in the top 801-1000 in the rankings. Its position has steady rose from the top 78.5% of the world's best universities in 2019 to the top 65.3% in 2023.



Currently, the establishment is also present in Group 101-150 in the QS global young universities rankings./.

VNA