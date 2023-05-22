Vietnamese naval ship joins Int’l Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition in Malaysia
Ship 20 of the Naval Region 3’s Brigade 172 with a working delegation of the Vietnam People’s Navy on board arrived in Malaysia’s Langkawi to attend the 16th International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) 2023.
Accordingly, from May 23-28, the ship and the working delegation will participate in LIMA 2023 activities, including display of naval vessels, an exhibition to introduce career opportunities in the Malaysian navy, ship parade, LIMA exercise at sea.
Welcoming Malaysian navigators and liaison officers to Ship 20 (Photo: VNA)Ship 20 is a Pohang-class corvette received from the Republic of Korea Navy in October 2018.
This is the third time the Vietnam People’s Navy has sent its ships to LIMA, after 2017 and 2019./.