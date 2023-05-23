Vietnamese naval vessel attends LIMA 2023 in Malaysia
Vietnamese naval vessel joins LIMA 2023 in Malaysia. (Photo: qdnd.vn)
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Ship 20 of the Naval Region 3’s Brigade 172 on May 23 joined ships from 11 other countries in activities in the framework of the 16th Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) 2023.
The ship and the working delegation led by Rear Admiral Pham Nhu Xuan, Deputy Commander of the Navy, participated in a display of naval vessels, ship parade and LIMA exercises at sea.
This is the third time the Vietnam People’s Navy has sent its ships to LIMA, after 2017 and 2019.
The LIMA 2023 taking place from May 23-27 attracts the participation of 1,200 defence firms from many countries, along with 119 static and aerobatic airplanes and 40 sea vessels, thus making this event the largest ever held./.
