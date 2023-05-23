Politics Vietnamese leaders extend sympathy to Italy over flood damage President Vo Van Thuong on May 23 cabled a message of sympathy to his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella over human and property losses caused by torrential rains and floods in the country.

Politics ​Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang receives Lao Minister of Home Affairs Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang met with Lao Minister of Home Affairs Thongchanh Manixay, who is on a working visit to Vietnam, in Hanoi on May 23.

Politics Vietnam calls for Canada’s support in green development Vietnam wants Canada to continue sharing experience with and support Vietnam in green and sustainable development, and cutting emissions to net-zero, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha told Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Shawn Perry Steil at a meeting on May 23.

Politics Foreign Minister holds talks with visiting Slovenian official Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son on May 23 held talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia Tanja Fajon, who is on an official visit to Vietnam from May 22-23.