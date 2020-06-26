Culture - Sports Stars to take part in special show Vietnamese singers and composers will take part in Khi Ta Song (When We Come Alive) concert in Ho Chi Minh City on June 27 to celebrate frontline workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese artworks to be auctioned online A total of 143 artworks by Vietnamese artists in different generations will be auctioned worldwide on June 27 via the Drouot Digital platform in Paris.