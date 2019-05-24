Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L) and his Norwegian counterpart, Erna Solberg, shake hands at the press conference (Source: VNA)

- Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Norwegian counterpart Erna Solberg co-chaired a press conference in Oslo on May 24 to make known the results of their talks earlier the same day.Norwegian PM Solberg spoke highly of the cooperation in the trade and business between the two countries, affirming that the two sides will continue to expand cooperation in many fields in the future, especially in sea-based economy, renewable energy and natural liquefied gas.The two leaders also committed to soon sign the Vietnam-Norway free trade agreement.Solberg congratulated Vietnam on its commitment to realising sustainable development goals (MDGs) in the framework of its national development strategy, and achievements in poverty reduction.Leaders of Vietnam and Norway have discussed ways to mobilise bilateral and multilateral resources to deal with global challenges related to the environment, she added.For his part, PM Phuc said the two countries agreed to promote cooperation across fields, including trade, investment, blue sea economy, and clean energy.He added that the two sides affirmed their determination to complete negotiations and sign a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), which is hoped to open new investment and business cooperation opportunities between the two nations.The two leaders appreciated the results of the Vietnam-Norway Business Forum, while sharing cooperation possibility between the two countries in the spheres of blue and sustainable sea economy, renewable energy, and sea pollution settlement.PM Phuc said Vietnam will send representatives to the 6th Ocean Conference hosted by Norway in October this year.-VNA