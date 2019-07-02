Buddhist nun Thich Nu Gioi Tanh (C) (Source: VNA)

– Buddhist nun Thich Nu Gioi Tanh, head of the Vietnamese Buddhists’ Association in the Republic of Korea (RoK), on July 1 received the Buddhist Peace Prize Awards presented by the RoK’s Buddhism.This was the big awards first held by the Korean Buddhism under the sponsor of the country’s Government and National Assembly to honour foreign Buddhist dignitaries who have contributed greatly to fostering solidarity, friendship, cooperation and development between their countries with the RoK, and to building world peace.Buddhist nun Thich Nu Gioi Tanh, who is also member of the Buddhist Sangha of Vietnam’s Executive Board, was among 124 dignitaries to receive the noble prize this time.She said that receiving the prize was the honour of not only her but also the entire Vietnamese community in the RoK as they are also making contributions to intensifying solidarity and friendship between the two countries.-VNA