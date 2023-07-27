At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of National Defence on July 27 held a ceremony to hand over the President’s decision to an officer who will take on United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission in the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) Mission in Abyei on the border of South Sudan and Sudan.

Under the decision, Lieutenant Colonel Dang Quoc Tuan, deputy head of the Department of Foreign Languages and Vietnamese Language, Faculty of Culture and Foreign Languages under the Political Officers College, will be sent to the UNISFA Mission (Abyei area) to take the duty of combat staff officer.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Defence Minister Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien said that the average rate of excellent completion of tasks by Vietnamese forces participating in peacekeeping operations is 31%. The United Nations, its missions, and local people highly appreciated the Vietnamese forces’ performance.

The deputy minister expected Lt Col Tuan will continue upholding the tradition of Vietnamese soldiers and “blue-beret” soldiers to complete assigned tasks, while promoting the image of Vietnam and the Vietnam People's Army in the multilateral external environment.

Up to now, Vietnam has sent 600 officials and employees including 596 military officers and four public security officers to UN peacekeeping missions in Abyei, Central African Republic and South Sudan, UN Headquarters, and a EU training mission.

According to the evaluation of UN missions and agencies, Vietnamese officers have made great efforts to fulfil their assignments, demonstrating their professionalism, discipline, creativity, and determination. Through practical contributions, Vietnamese peacekeepers have left many very good impressions on mission leaders, commanding officers of military forces, and international colleagues./.