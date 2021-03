– The Defence Ministry held a ceremony on March 12 to present the President’s decision to send Lieut. Col Tran Duc Huong from the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, to take up a position at the United Nations headquarters in New York.Accordingly, Huong will serve as Planning Officer in the Office of Military Affairs under the Department of Peace Operations at the UN headquarters in New York.As the second Vietnamese military officer to qualify for working at the UN headquarters, Huong passed four qualification rounds with flying colors.He used to work as a Training Planning Officer at the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) from 2016-2017 and a Military Observer at the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) from 2018-2019.At the event, Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyen Chi Vinh asked Huong to make the best use of his new position to offer effective consultations to Vietnam during the country’s participation in the UN peacekeeping activities.