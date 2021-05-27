Vietnamese official re-elected as Vice President of WMO’s Region II
General Director of the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration Tran Hong Thai has been re-elected as Vice President of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO)’s Region II (Asia) for another term of 2021 – 2024.
General Director of the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration Tran Hong Thai (Photo: VNA)
The re-election took place as part of the Region II’s 17th session, which ran virtually on May 25 and 26 with the participation of 35 members.
Speaking at the event, Thai underscored such global and regional issues as the degradation of natural resources and environment, climate change, increasing extreme weathers and diseases, saying they have forced the WMO and its regional associations to restructure to better serve the global communities and overcome challenges.
Thai was first appointed as Vice President of the Region II in 2019, marking the first time a permanent representative of Vietnam to the WMO assuming such a position.
During his past tenure, the Vietnamese official had fulfilled his missions, including coordinating the association’s activities, ensuring the implementation of its recommendations and solutions in line with the WMO Convention, and promoting cooperation among members.
The WMO, formally designated as a specialised agency of the United Nations in 1951, has 193 member states and territories.
The 35-member Region II covers a vast expanse of the Indian Ocean and part of the Pacific Ocean. It is home to a large and diverse range of ecosystems, including deserts, forests, rivers, lakes and seas. Vietnam has to date held the membership to the regional association for over four decades./.