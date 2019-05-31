At a meeting with Lao President of the National Assembly Pany Yathotou (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – A Vietnamese delegation led by deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission and Chairman of the Central Committee of Vietnam – Laos Friendship Organisation Tran Van Tuy met Lao leaders in Vientiane on May 31, as part of their ongoing visit from May 30 – June 3.



During meetings, Tuy reported them about the outcomes of the working session with Laos – Vietnam Friendship Association as well as future cooperation plan, saying that both sides will continue working closely together to celebrate major holidays and anniversaries, especially paying tribute to war heroes in each country.



Lao President of the National Assembly Pany Yathotou, Vice President Phankham Viphavan and head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Sounthone Xayachak said the visit contributes to fostering special relation between the two nations.



They thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and people for providing invaluable and unconditional support for Laos over the past years.



Yathotou, for her part, appreciated tribute activities that the central committees of Vietnam – Laos and Laos – Vietnam friendship associations jointly held, saying that these will educate young generations about the tradition of bilateral ties.



She affirmed that the Laos – Vietnam ties will last forever, and leaders of the Lao Party, State, Government and people will do their best to strengthen the relationship to bring practical benefits to the people.



In the morning the same day, Tuy held talks with Vilayvong Butdakham, head of the Lao NA’s Committee for Planning, Finance and Audit and Chairman of the Laos – Vietnam Friendship Association Central Committee.



The two sides reviewed coordination between the central committees of Laos – Vietnam, Vietnam – Laos friendship associations and discussed future plans.



Butdakham expressed his delight at the development of bilateral comprehensive partnership in diverse areas over the past years.



He suggested that the two central committees should continue working closely together to hold exchange activities, thus raising young generations’ awareness of bilateral special relations.



Tuy took the occasion to propose diversifying activities during major anniversaries of the two countries.



In the afternoon the same day, head of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Sounthone Xayachak granted Friendship Order, the noble distinction of the Lao Party, State and people, to the Central Committee of Vietnam – Laos Friendship Association in honour of its contributions to great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive partnership between the two nations. -VNA