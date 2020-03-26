Society NA report looks at COVID-19’s social impacts Multiple enterprises have closed down or reduced production scale due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report from the National Assembly’s Committee for Social Affairs.

Health HCM City strives to keep number of COVID-19 cases within 300 Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan has asked relevant agencies to further strengthen COVID-19 prevention and control measures so that the number of cases in the city is contained within 300.

Society Khanh Hoa province suspends unnecessary services The central province of Khanh Hoa has temporarily closed all establishments providing unnecessary services from 0:00 of March 26 to minimise large gatherings to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Society Bamboo Airways carries European citizens home The first direct flight between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, operated by Bamboo Airways on March 25, carried 204 Czech and 82 other European passengers home and tens of tonnes of medical equipment and materials to support COVID-19 prevention and control in the European country.