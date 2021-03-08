Society First-instance trial opens for Phu Tho ethanol plant case The People’s Court of Hanoi on March 8 opened a first-instance trial of the case of violating regulations on investment in construction works, causing serious consequences at the Phu Tho ethanol plant in the northern province of the same name.

Society 14th Red Spring Festival blood donation drive surpasses set target The 14th Red Spring Festival, the largest blood donation drive in the country, collected more than 8,300 blood units during one week from March 1, announced the organising board on March 7.

Society New Year gathering hosted for adopted Vietnamese children in Italy A virtual gathering was hosted by the Embassy of Vietnam in Italy on March 7 for adopted Vietnamese children on the occasion of the Lunar New Year.

Society 40 illegal immigrants found in HCM City Ho Chi Minh City’s police have detected 40 foreigners, all Chinese, who entered Vietnam illegally on March 5-6.