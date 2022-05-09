A ceremony was held on May 8 to attach Vietnamese nameplates to Ngoc Thanh (Wat Anna Duoikai Tralom Prachom Phatsakan) pagoda in Thailand. (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – A ceremony was held on May 8 to attach Vietnamese nameplates to the Tam Bao (whose Thai name is Wat Aphay Phati Kram) and Ngoc Thanh (Wat Anna Duoikai Tralom Prachom Phatsakan) pagodas of the Vietnamese community in Thailand.



The event saw the attendance of Most Venerable Thich Thien Cu, head of Annamnikaya – the Vietnam Buddhist branch in Thailand, leaders of two central Thai provinces - Suphan Buri and Chachoengsao – where the two pagodas are located, and hundreds of Vietnamese expats in the country.



The two are among the oldest Vietnamese pagodas in Thailand. There are approximately 20 pagodas of Vietnamese origin in Thailand where overseas Vietnamese meet and exchange with each other, especially during the holidays.





Delegates attend the ceremony at Tam Bao (Wat Aphay Phati Kram) pagoda . (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the event, Ngo Trinh Ha, Vice chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs said Annamnikaya is one of the only two foreign Buddhist sects in Thailand.



The introduction and development of the Vietnamese Buddhist sect in Thailand and spiritual and worship activities in line with Vietnamese traditions, not only contribute to preserving the national cultural identity among the Vietnamese community in Thailand but also serve as a bridge connecting expatriates and people in the country, he said./.