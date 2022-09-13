President of the Cambodian NA Samdech Heng Samrin (R) and Vietnamese NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai at the meeting in Hanoi on September 13 (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai said the Vietnam - Cambodia Parliamentary Friendship Group will always serve as a bridge helping increase friendship exchanges between Vietnamese and Cambodian parliamentarians, thereby contributing to the two parliaments’ cooperation, from central, ministry to local levels.



Hai, who is also head of the



He asked the Cambodian NA President to continue supporting the organisation of meetings and mutual visits between the two parliamentary friendship groups to share lawmaking, supervisory, and decision-making experience, support each other at regional and international forums, and step up cultural exchange and people-to-people diplomacy.



Hai recognised the significance of the official visit by the Cambodian NA leader amid the Vietnam -



Expressing his delight at the increasingly substantive ties between the two Parties, States, and legislative bodies, he noted the Party, State, and people of Vietnam always treasure the Cambodian People’s Party, State, and people’s assistance during the national construction, defence, and development process. – Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai said the Vietnam - Cambodia Parliamentary Friendship Group will always serve as a bridge helping increase friendship exchanges between Vietnamese and Cambodian parliamentarians, thereby contributing to the two parliaments’ cooperation, from central, ministry to local levels.Hai, who is also head of the Vietnam - Cambodia Parliamentary Friendship Group , made the affirmation during his meeting with President of the Cambodian National Assembly (NA) Samdech Heng Samrin in Hanoi on September 13.He asked the Cambodian NA President to continue supporting the organisation of meetings and mutual visits between the two parliamentary friendship groups to share lawmaking, supervisory, and decision-making experience, support each other at regional and international forums, and step up cultural exchange and people-to-people diplomacy.Hai recognised the significance of the official visit by the Cambodian NA leader amid the Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Year 2022 and the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties (June 24).Expressing his delight at the increasingly substantive ties between the two Parties, States, and legislative bodies, he noted the Party, State, and people of Vietnam always treasure the Cambodian People’s Party, State, and people’s assistance during the national construction, defence, and development process.

The Cambodian leader, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam, once again thanked the Vietnamese Party, State, and people for assisting the Cambodian people in the struggle for national independence.



He reaffirmed that his country’s people always keep in mind the Vietnamese volunteer soldiers’ sacrifice to help liberate Cambodia from the Pol Pot genocidal regime.



He said the Cambodian NA delegation’s visit to Vietnam has harvested considerable outcomes to consolidate and develop the comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties and the two parliaments./.

VNA