At the talks between the Vientamese and Chinese Party leaders. (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong’s China visit from October 30 – November 1 played an important role in promoting the bilateral friendship and further deepening the bilateral ties in the new era, a Chinese scholar has said.

Talking with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident correspondent in Beijing, Prof. Yang Danzhi, a scholar at the Institute of Asia-Pacific Studies under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said the visit was both a “lodestar” for the development of Vietnam-China relations in the future and the beginning of a better and higher foundation for the bilateral relationship.

Yang stressed that during the visit, the two Party leaders discussed a number of issues in their bilateral relationship in a more intensive and inclusive way.

Amid changes in the world with new risks and challenges, Vietnam and China have seen a new starting point in their relations. Following the CPV’s 13th National Congress and the Communist Party of China (CPC)’s 20th National Congress, both sides need to upgrade and improve the quality of the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, he said.

According to Yang, the Party leaders shared experience in national governance and strengthening senior leaders' strategic leadership over the bilateral ties.



In a joint statement issued following the visit, the two sides outlined new initiatives and recommendations, perceptions and conceptions, especially those related to enhancing constant cooperation and mutual exchange between the two Parties.

The scholar said via the visit, both sides made progress on the back of their existing common perceptions. Specifically, they reached new consensus on a green and digital economy, showing that Vietnam and China are seeking new growth areas for their economic cooperation, thereby breathing new life into and creating a new driving force for the bilateral relationship in the future.

They agreed on the connectivity between the “Belt and Road” Initiative and “Two Corridors, One Belt” framework. Coordination in infrastructure building and e-commerce was also mentioned in the joint statement. This provides good opportunities for both sides as e-commerce is growing strongly, he added.

In his opinion, the visit will have widespread impacts. In the new era full of turbulence, the two Parties must maintain their advancement and lead their countries to prosperity.

As both countries are stepping up the fight against corruption, the sharing of experience between the two Parties in this field could make them stronger and sustain strategic stability, he said.

Highlighting the effectiveness and orientation of the visit, he expressed his belief that the China-Vietnam ties will remain stable for a long time and reap new achievements./.