Politics PM demands stronger action to disburse public funds Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 3 urged stronger determination, efforts and actions to disburse public investment as part of the Government’s main priorities.

Politics Condolences to Philippines over earthquake losses President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 3 sent a message of condolences to President of the Philippines Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos over the losses of human lives and property caused by a strong earthquake in Abra province last month.

Politics Permanent Deputy PM welcomes Governor of Japan’s Gunma prefecture Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to locality-to-locality cooperation while receiving Governor of Japan’s Gunma prefecture Yamamoto Ichita in Hanoi on August 3.

Politics UK continues to recognise Vietnam’s new passports The United Kingdom will continue to recognise all passports issued by Vietnam despite some countries in the European Union rejecting the latest version due to missing place-of-birth information.