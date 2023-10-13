Politburo member Nguyen Xuan Thang (third from left) and Korean delegates

Foreign Minister Park Jin proposed fostering strategic cooperation in line with the new partnership framework, especially in semiconductor industry, digital transformation, green transition, sci-tech, climate change response, and training of strategic personnel and high-quality human resources.Both sides affirmed their viewpoint of settling territorial disputes in the East Sea via peaceful means, in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to ensure security, safety, freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea.On October 14, the Vietnamese delegation is scheduled to hold a working session with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and meet with the Vietnamese community in the RoK./.