Politburo member, Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang is leading a Vietnamese Party delegation to the Republic of Korea (RoK) from October 11-15 for a working trip.
At a working session with Presidential Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki (Photo: VNA)Seoul (VNA) – Politburo member, Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang is leading a Vietnamese Party delegation to the Republic of Korea (RoK) from October 11-15 for a working trip.
The Vietnamese delegation met and held working sessions with Presidential Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki, Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin, and Chairman of the ruling People Power Party Kim Gi-hyeon.
They also visited the Samsung Group and attended the opening of the Global Samsung programme for Vietnamese leaders (VOSP), talked with the Seoul National University, the Korea National Diplomatic Academy and the National Human Resources Development Institute, and met with the former Minister of SMEs and Startups, the Vice Chairman of the Korea Semiconductor Industry Association, and the Director of the Korea Creative Content Agency.
Thang told the hosts that the Vietnamese Party and State consistently value the comprehensive strategic partnership with the RoK.
He suggested that both sides continue stepping up substantial and effective cooperation within the framework of the "comprehensive strategic partnership", and stressed that both countries are well-positioned to take significant steps towards extensive and comprehensive cooperation, especially in the fields of sci-tech, semiconductor industry, digital transformation, green transition, technology transfer, and jointly establish the Korean R&D centres in Vietnam.
The Communist Party of Vietnam values the development of its relations with political parties in the RoK, including the ruling People Power Party, he said, suggesting that both sides maintain regular activities to share information and deepen the bilateral relationship.
The Korean leaders expressed their appreciation for the relationship with Vietnam and its position and role in the region, considering Vietnam a partner of top importance.
Chairman Kim wished to further tighten ties between the two ruling parties, and expressed support for Korean firms investing and expanding their operations in Vietnam, with a focus on sci-tech, and promoting a balanced trade.
Presidential Chief of Staff Kim hoped that the bilateral ties will keep growing robustly and effectively in the next 30 years and beyond.
The RoK will continue working closely with Vietnam at global and regional forums for the sake of peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world, he said.
Politburo member Nguyen Xuan Thang (third from left) and Korean delegatesForeign Minister Park Jin proposed fostering strategic cooperation in line with the new partnership framework, especially in semiconductor industry, digital transformation, green transition, sci-tech, climate change response, and training of strategic personnel and high-quality human resources.
Both sides affirmed their viewpoint of settling territorial disputes in the East Sea via peaceful means, in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to ensure security, safety, freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea.
On October 14, the Vietnamese delegation is scheduled to hold a working session with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and meet with the Vietnamese community in the RoK./.