At a working session with Second Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba Jose Ramon Machado Ventura (Photo: VNA)

Havana (VNA) – A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Dinh Trac paid a working trip to Cuba from May 26-31.



Trac, who is also permanent deputy head of the Central Steering Committee on Corruption Prevention and Control and the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform, met Second Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC) Jose Ramon Machado Ventura during the visit.



He said the Party, State and people of Vietnam will do their best to further deepen traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership between the two Parties, States and peoples founded by Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Fidel Castro.



The official affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance on supporting the just revolutionary cause of Cuban people and the fight for immediate and unconditional end to economic, trade and financial embargo against their country.



Machado Ventura, for his part, lauded Vietnam for its readiness to share experience in diverse areas with Cuba and work with the country in joint activities to strengthen bilateral ties.



As Vietnam is stepping up reform and Cuba is updating its socialist-oriented socio-economic development model, he suggested facilitating regular visits at all levels and sharing experience in State leadership, socio-economic management and Party building.



During the stay, the Vietnamese Party official also held talks with head of the CPC Central Committee’s Department of Organisation and Cadre Policy Aberlado Alvarez Gil, during which both sides discussed specific measures to further promote comprehensive and effective ties between the two Parties and countries in the near future.



The guest also met bilaterally with Vice President of the Council of State and Comptroller General of Cuba Gladys Bejerano Portela, Chief Justice of the People's Supreme Court Ruben Remegio, and leaders of several other ministries and agencies.



The two sides shared experience in internal work, corruption prevention and control, law building, judicial reform, political security and social safety and order.



While in Cuba, the Vietnamese delegation laid wreaths at monuments dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh and national hero Jose Marti, visited an elementary school named after Vietnamese hero Nguyen Van Troi and several economic and tourism establishments in Matanzas province.-VNA