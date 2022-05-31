Vietnamese Party delegation visits Laos
Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission, is leading a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to visit Laos from May 30 to June 1.
Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission, and Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission, is leading a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to visit Laos from May 30 to June 1.
The visit is made at the invitation of Sisay Leudetmounsone, Politburo member, Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission.
Mai and her entourage were received by Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh and National Assembly Chairman Saysomphone Phomvihane.
At the meetings, the Vietnamese official conveyed regards and wishes by Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, PM Pham Minh Chinh and NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to the Lao leaders.
Mai congratulated Laos on great, comprehensive achievements the country has recorded over the past more than 35 years of reform and in the implementation of the resolution adopted at the 11th Party Congress and the 9th five-year socio-economic development plan.
She affirmed Vietnam’s support for the reform cause in the neighbouring country, and expressed her hope that under the leadership of the LPRP, the management of the Lao government and the supervision of the NA, Lao people will reap greater achievements.
Mai noted with pleasure the continuous development of the Vietnam-Laos special solidarity across spheres, and thanked Laos for its support to Vietnam during the past struggles for national independence and reunification, as well as the present cause of national construction and defence.
The official cited Party General Secretary Trong’s view on the significance of the special solidarity, and the need to raise the efficiency of bilateral cooperation in different areas.
Briefing the Lao leaders on outcomes of her talks with Sisay Leudetmounsone, Mai said the CPV Central Committee's Organisation Commission stands ready to work together with its Lao counterpart to enhance the exchange of information and experience in Party building, and closely coordinate to implement agreements they reached, and others between the two Parties and countries.
For their part, the Lao leaders said Mai’s visit, which is taking place in the Vietnam-Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022, vividly demonstrates the relationship.
They congratulated Vietnam on its achievements over the past time, especially in the COVID-19 fight, socio-economic reopening and international integration, along with the country’s successful organisation of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) earlier this month.
The hosts noted their hope that under the CPV’s leadership, Vietnamese people will gain more attainments in reform and successfully materialise the resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress.
They thanked Vietnam for its great, valuable, sincere, effective and timely support to Laos over the past time.
The Organisation Commissions should step up the sharing of information and experience in Party and political system building, apparatus organisation and personnel training, they suggested.
The leaders pledged to make every effort, together with Vietnam, to preserve and promote the special solidarity, and suggested the two sides coordinate in the implementation of reached agreements, work to improve the efficiency of collaboration, particularly in economy, trade and investment, and organise activities marking the Solidarity and Friendship Year.
They asked Mai to convey their regards to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other Vietnamese senior leaders.
During their talks earlier the same day, Mai and her Lao counterpart Sisay Leudetmounsone informed each other about the situation of each Party and country, and reviewed cooperation between the two commissions.
They discussed cooperation orientations in the time ahead to contribute to implementing Party resolutions in each country.
While in Laos, the Vietnamese delegation paid floral tribute to President Kaysone Phomvihane and Lao martyrs in Vientiane, and visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Vientiane./.