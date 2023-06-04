Politics Top legislator offers sympathy to India over rail accident National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on June 4 sent a message of sympathy to India over the loss of lives in the railway accident in Odisha on June 2.

Politics Top legislator of Vietnam meets with visiting Australian PM Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who is on an official visit to Vietnam, in Hanoi on June 4.

Politics Vietnamese, Australian PMs announce talks outcomes Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese witnessed the signing of cooperation documents and co-chaired a press briefing on the outcomes of their talks on June 4. ​

Politics Vietnamese leaders send condolences to India over deadly train crash President Vo Van Thuong on June 3 sent a message of condolences to his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu over the deadly train crash which left many people dead and injured in India’s Odisha state a day earlier.