Vietnamese Party leader’s speech on Vietnam-Laos ties receives praises in Laos
Thongsavanh Phomvihane, head of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations. (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) - The speech of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the Hanoi meeting on July 18 marking the 60th anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic relationship and 45 years since the signing of the bilateral treaty on amity and cooperation has won applause from Lao officials, scholars and people.
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents based in Laos on July 19, Thongsavanh Phomvihane, head of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, highly valued the speech of the Vietnamese Party leader.
He highlighted that the speech has underlined the tradition of solidarity of the two countries, which has its root in the Indochinese Communist Party and their collaboration to fight a common enemy.
He stressed that amidst the complicated and unforeseeable developments in the world situation, the two countries must preserve their special relationship that has become their shared invaluable heritage.
The Editor-in-chief of the Pasaxon, the newspaper of the LPRP, Vanxay Tavinyan paid attention to Party General Secretary Trong’s words “Helping our friends is helping ourselves”, saying that he thinks it is a historic mission.
Vice Chairman and General Secretary of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association Saykhong Sayasine, said he and other Lao people shared the assessment of the Vietnamese Party leader that despite any difficulties and changes in the world, the Laos-Vietnam solidarity is ever strengthening, becoming priceless heritage of the two countries. In such circumstances, the two countries should unite more than ever, and together overcome difficulties and develop their economies on the basis of independence, self-reliance and cooperation.
Former Director of the Institute of Information and Lao Social Science Journal Bountheng Souksavatd said he was moved by the Vietnamese Party chief’s speech. He said through the speech, he feels the importance of the preservation of the special Laos-Vietnam ties for today and for the future./.