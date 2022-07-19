World Four reasons make Vietnam attractive investment destination Over the last decade, Vietnam has become a top destination for investment in manufacturing thanks to lower labour costs, simpler supply chain integration, better free trade access, and relative political stability, according to an article freshly published by the news site tradefinanceglobal.com.

World Vietnam among best destinations for expats Vietnam ranks 7th in the top 10 best destinations for foreign expats and 2nd in Southeast Asia, after Indonesia.

World Cambodia’s rice export up 16% in H1 Cambodia shipped 327,000 tonnes of rice to 51 countries and territories in the first half of this year, up 16.6% year-on-year, earning 279 million USD, according to the country’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries. ​

World Indonesia approves Paxlovid for COVID-19 treatment The Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM) of Indonesia has approved emergency use of Paxlovid to serve the treatment of COVID-19 patients.