Society Cremation ceremony for Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh held A cremation ceremony for Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh was held at Vinh Hang Cemetery Park in Hue city, the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, on January 29.

Society Lunar new year get-togethers held for overseas Vietnamese The Embassy of Vietnam in Ukraine on January 28 held a get-together for the Vietnamese community in the European couuntry on the threshold of the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.

Society Four Consular Department officials suspended for bribery investigation The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on January 29 that it had issued a decision to suspend work of four officials of its Consular Department to serve the investigation into a case of taking bribes while licensing the firms that conducted repatriation flights for Vietnamese people.

Society Minister highlights importance of ensuring social security, safety for people Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung has said that the socio-economic recovery programme set out by the Party and State is reachable if social welfare and safety of people are ensured.