Health Hanoi ready to vaccinate children aged 5-11 Vice Chairman the Hanoi People’ Committee Chu Xuan Dung has requested related units to prepare necessary conditions for the vaccination of children aged from 5 to 11.

Health President praises hospital for successful liver transplantation for 9-month-old child President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has praised the Vietnam National Children’s Hospital for their successful liver transplantation operation on a nine-month-old child, who is discharged from the facility on April 11.

Health Additional 28,307 COVID-19 cases recorded Vietnam on April 10 reported 28,307 new COVID-19 infections, including two imported cases, down 5,831 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.