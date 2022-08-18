Society World Vision Vietnam holds workshop to combat child labour The Vietnamese office of the international child-focused agency World Vision on August 18 held a workshop in Hanoi to kick off its Against Child Exploitation (ACE) project in the country.

Society Vietnamese students abroad return in droves to start career Nguyen Dang Khoa, who studied hospitality management in Switzerland, told Vietnam News he saw Vietnam as a country with great potential for his industry as it integrates with the world economy.

Society HCM City holds requiem for COVID-19 dead A requiem was held in Ho Chi Minh City on August 18 in remembrance of the people who died of the COVID-19 pandemic.