Society Lunar New Year greetings extended to Vietnamese expats in RoK, Venezuela Vietnamese Ambassador to the Republic of Korea (RoK) Nguyen Vu Tung visited and extended Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to two Vietnamese-Korean families on February 1, the first day of the Year of Tiger.

Society HCM City January CPI grows slightly The January consumer price index (CPI) in Ho Chi Minh City inched up 0.25 percent month on month and 1.42 percent year on year, the municipal Statistics Office reported.

Society Sa Chau fish sauce - specialty condiment of Nam Dinh province Sa Chau village of Giao Chau commune in Giao Thuy district, the northern province of Nam Dinh, has long been famous for the traditional production of fish sauce whose pungent smell can grasp any visitor’s attention before they reach the village’s gate.

Society Education sector longs for school reopening: minister Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son has said the biggest wish of the entire sector and himself now is that the pandemic will be brought under control soon so that students can return to school, and educational activities return to normal.