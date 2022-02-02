Vietnamese people in Brunei celebrate Lunar New Year
Vietnamese people in Brunei have marked the Lunar New Year (Tet), the biggest and most important traditional festival of their homeland, with a ceremony recently held by the Vietnamese Embassy.
Ambassador Tran Van Khoa highlighted some of Vietnam’s outstanding achievements in 2021, including those in the COVID-19 combat, maintenance of socio-economic development, and vaccine diplomacy.
He applauded efforts by the Vietnamese community in Brunei in the recent past, appreciated their precious contributions to the homeland, and encouraged them to stay united and creative to jointly surmount difficulties caused by the pandemic.
As Vietnam and Brunei will celebrate the 30th founding anniversary of their diplomatic ties in 2022, Khoa also shared the plan to organise celebratory activities to promote the countries’ comprehensive partnership and increase people-to-people exchange.
He said he expects continued support and cooperation from the overseas Vietnamese for the coming activities./.