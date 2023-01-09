Videos First int’l school in northwest region launched The Canadian International School – Lao Cai, the first phase, was inaugurated in Lao Cai city of the northwestern province of the same name on January 8.

Society 1,500 residents in Quang Ngai get free medical checkups, treatment As many as 1,500 residents in the central province of Quang Ngai are expected to receive free health checkups and treatment under a joint programme between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea.

Society HCM City officials extend Tet greetings to religious establishments A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City's authorities led by Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen visited and offered Tet (Lunar New Year) greetings to some local religious establishments and dignitaries on January 9.

Society Youth hospitalisations rise due to increasing popularity of vaping The use of e-cigarettes, or vaping, has been increasing among young people, leading to students experiencing psychosis, hallucinations or respiratory failure due to substances in e-cigarettes, resulting in hospitalisation.